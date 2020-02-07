Prince Charles row: The tragic reason Prince Harry is struggling with father – ‘no trust’

PRINCE CHARLES’ relationship with his son Prince Harry is reportedly still “complicated and complex” amid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ decision to leave life as senior royals behind.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle announced last month they were leaving their roles as “senior royals” behind to embark on a journey to become “financially independent”. The statement left shock waves through the world and the Royal Family and according to reports, Harry is still struggling with his relationship with his dad Prince Charles.

The couple said after “many months of reflection” they had chosen to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family”. They also said they intend to become “financially independent” and split their time between the UK and North America. “We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, and all relevant parties”, the statement continued. Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bombshell announcement, a royal summit took place at Sandringham, the Queen’s residence in Norfolk.

In attendance was Prince Harry, his brother Prince William, his father Prince Charles and the Queen. The summit resulted in support from the Queen, who issued a statement reading: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.” Prince Harry is said to have had a complicated relationship with multiple members of his family, but is reportedly on better terms with some of them now. According to The Sun, Harry and William have decided to end their feud.

But a source says the Duke of Sussex is still at odds with his father Prince Charles. A senior royal source told the publication: “William and Harry have spent time together privately away from the official Sandringham Summit working on their relationship and discussing their future. “It has been ground-breaking in terms of saving their bond as brothers and has been totally driven by them. “But Kate and Meghan, who was in Canada, did join in with some of the talks on more than one occasion — which is another sign of a real thaw in their relationship. Things are better.