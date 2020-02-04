Prince Charles shock: The real reason Prince Charles desperately wants his sons’ approval

PRINCE CHARLES has lost Prince Harry as part as of his future monarchy as the Duke of Sussex rejected his father’s royal way of life to seek out a different path.

Prince Charles has been left “floored” according to palace aides as his youngest son Prince Harry prepares to split himself away from the Royal Family. While many claim the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision marks the escalation of a royal feud, however, others have said that real conflict lay between Prince Charles and his two sons. So why is Prince Charles so desperate for his sons’ approval?

Prince Charles was raised to be the next monarch. Many royal experts have said the Queen always thought of the heir apparent as belonging to Britain rather than herself. One royal source told Fabulous Digital: “The relationship between the Queen and Prince Charles has always been complicated, even as a bond between a mother and her eldest son, let alone as a complex entanglement of expectations and shared history between a monarch and her heir. “In private Charles has often accused his mother of being cold, distant, or unavailable.”

Additionally, Prince Charles and Prince Philip have always been very different from one another. While the Duke of Edinburgh excelled at sports and such endeavours as a child, Prince Charles was known to be more sensitive and struggled to fit in at his father’s alma mater Gordonstaun. Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “One of the main reasons for the distant relationship between the Duke of Edinburgh and Charles was the decision, made by the Duke, to send him firstly to Cheam and then to Gordonstoun. “In Jonathan Dimbleby’s authorised biography of Charles, the Duke is quoted as writing ‘Children may be indulged at home, but school is expected to be a spartan and disciplined experience in the process of developing into self-controlled, considerate and independent adults’. This was a bad mistake.” Mr Fitzwilliam added that this decision distanced the two royals from an early age and later when Prince Charles chose his son’s schools he chose the nearby Eton rather than Gordonstaun.

According to the Spectator, Charles wishes to be closer with his sons and has long been desperate for the approval of his “self-confessed ‘mummy’s boys’”. Through the years, many have queried the relationship Charles has with his sons and how he has failed to broker peace between his once inseparable sons. Royal sources claim the royal brothers do not really listen to Charles and that they have long seemed to regard him with a degree of affectionate ridicule. But despite this, Charles has maintained desperate to win his sons’ over and has historically avoided confrontation with the pair, instead bringing in outsides to read the riot act when required. Reportedly the antagonism Harry and Prince William have for their father was made evident in a documentary made to recognise the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in 2017. Prince Charles aides reportedly asked William to praise his father’s role in the boys’ upbringing during the documentary. The Duke of Cambridge is said to have refused outright, while Prince Harry made a cursory tribute to his father.

The tensions between father and sons were also made obvious when Charles celebrated his 70th birthday in November 2018. Part of the official celebrations involved an event at a special garden party in the summer. During the event, Prince Harry rather than William delivered a heartfelt speech to mark the milestone birthday. Prince William also took a shot at his father in a documentary made to mark the big birthday, lamenting that his children did not see much of their grandfather, indicating he was worried history may repeat itself when it came to Charles’s absenteeism during his own childhood.

These comments came at a time when reports surfaced about Kate, Duchess of Cambridge’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, claiming the couple saw much more of the Cambridge children than the Royal Family. Charles was said to have been upset when he found out William had jokingly started referring to his father-in-law as “Dad”. In 2015, there was also an unfortunate incident when a never-seen-before picture of Charles holding George as a baby accidentally made an appearance in a video clip released by Clarence House to mark Earth Hour in 2015. Palace sources revealed that notoriously privacy-obsessed William hit the roof when he saw the image in the video.