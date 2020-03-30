Prince Charles Shock: William, Harry’s Dad Showed Symptoms Before Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were recently tested for coronavirus and the results have just been released.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s dad tested positive for coronavirus, while their stepmom tested negative.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” a statement from the palace said.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing,” they added.

The spokesperson went on to say that it is impossible to pinpoint where Prince Charles got the virus due to the number of engagements he carried out in recent weeks. As such, those who came in close contact with Prince Charles are advised to self-isolate.

According to Express, Prince Charles and Camilla are self-isolating in Scotland after staying in Clarence House for a few days. Before traveling to the Balmoral estate, a palace staff announced that their upcoming royal tour to Bosnia, Herzegovina, Cyprus, and Jordan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the lockdown in London, Prince William and Kate Middleton were predicted to step up their duties while the senior members of the royal family are on self-isolation.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are currently staying at Windsor Castle, while the other members of the British clan are staying in their respective homes. Prince William and Middleton are on self-quarantine with their three children at Kensington Palace.

Before Prince Charles’ coronavirus test results were released, he paid a special tribute to the Queen on Mother’s Day via the Clarence House’s official social media account.