Prince Charles WARNING: The ONE thing Charles warned son Harry about after quitting royals

PRINCE CHARLES is said to have warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about their future commercial activities.

On Sunday, January 19, Prince Harry broke his silence for the first time since Buckingham Palace announced the terms of his and the Duchess of Sussex’s future roles. The Duke of Sussex said in a speech during a private reception in London: “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always got it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

He added: “What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you. “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible. “I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex applied for UK trademarks on the name ‘Sussex Royal’ in June last year, for items including books, clothing and charitable fundraising. And according to reports, the couple have also applied for trademarks globally on a wide range of goods.

Recently a royal insider told the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay Prince Charles and the Royal Family will implement rules on the couple’s use of the Sussex brand. They said: “There will be strict instructions on branding, for example. No one wants to see the Sussexes’ name on a tub of margarine.” As ‘working’ members of the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan received funding from the Sovereign Grant fund. The fund covered the costs of refurbishing the Sussex home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which cost an estimated £2.4million, which the couple have since committed to pay back. But the pair have now relinquished their rights to receive funds from the Sovereign Grant. On their new Sussex Royal website, the Sussexes’ stated the grant is “specifically used for their official office expense”, but they would “prefer to release this financial tie”.

The website also states: “In addition, they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing.” Although plans for the Sussexes future have yet to be finalised, it has been suggested Prince Charles will continue to provide some funding to his son through the Duchy of Cornwall. But a friend told the Daily Mail: “He [Prince Charles] doesn’t have unlimited resources. Harry needs to know that.” While the exact figure is unknown, the couple reportedly have an estimated £30million private fortune of their own.

Meghan earned a considerable amount as an actress, famously playing the role of Rachel Zane in over a hundred episodes of Suits, where she reportedly received around £37,000 per episode. Prince Harry is thought to have inherited most of his money from his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Queen Mother. Prince Harry also earned a salary as a British Army officer. Prince Charles, Prince William and the Queen were all present for talks with the Duke of Sussex on Monday last week.