Prince Charles Will Not Be King, Beheaded In Princess Diana’s Dream, Psychic Says

Prince Charles will not be king and he was even beheaded in Princess Diana’s dream.

The Prince of Wales is the heir apparent and he is expected to take over the throne after Queen Elizabeth II. However, according to Princess Diana’s dream analyst Joan Hanger, Prince William and Prince Harry’s mom had always believed that their father would never be king.

“She said that she thought he would never be king. She’d see him beheaded in her dreams and, of course, that has lots of connotations because in our dream world it can subliminally play on words like ‘losing your head’, or ‘getting ahead’, or big issues like that,” Hanger told New Idea.

“But when he did appear in her dreams, she sort of didn’t seem to know where he belonged; there were issues of dominance there.”

The dream analyst felt that Princess Diana’s prediction came true when Prince William and Kate Middleton were asked to step up amid the coronavirus outbreak while Prince Charles was self-isolating. The Prince of Wales tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks back. Queen Elizabeth II is also self-isolating in Windsor with Prince Philip, leaving the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to take over the monarchy while they are away. In fact, Prince William and Middleton have reportedly started ruling as king and queen.

“That really is a sign of losing your identity, and she just couldn’t find out where she was going, what her future was,” Hanger continued.

“It also is a sign that you’re trying to conform with outside expectations of who people think you are, and they don’t really reflect who you are.”

Meanwhile, according to royal biographer Andrew Morton, the late Princess of Wales found the changes she experienced after becoming an official royal “too much for one person to handle.” Princess Diana tried to win her husband’s assistance, but her efforts were in vain until she told him that she would take her own life.

“On that January day in 1982, her first New Year within the Royal Family, she now threatened to take her own life,” Morton wrote.

“He accused her of crying wolf and prepared to go riding on the Sandringham estate. She was as good as her word. Standing on top of the wooden staircase she hurled herself to the ground, landing in a heap at the bottom.”

Princess Diana died a year after her divorce with Prince Charles was finalized. The Prince of Wales is now married to Camilla Parker Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on April 9.