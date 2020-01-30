Prince Edward ROW: How Queen’s son hit out at staff to ‘protect’ his mum

PRINCE EDWARD has called for the Queen’s private secretary to go, according to reports.

The Royal Family has been in turmoil over the past year, rocked by scandal and resignations. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the family when they announced their plans to “step back” from royal life this month.

And last year the Queen’s son, Prince Andrew, came under heavy scrutiny for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Reports have suggested senior members of the Royal Family have had enough of the turbulence and, according to The Times, are calling for the resignation of the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young. Up until this point, it is thought Princess Anne and Prince Edward had both stayed out of the recent Royal Family dramas. But both Anne and Edward now reportedly think Sir Edward has failed to sufficiently control the scandals.

A source in the royal household told the publication: “All the guns are blazing at Edward Young. “He has not geared up the system to protect the monarch. “Very senior members of the royal family think he should go.” Sir Edward was appointed two years ago, after the ousting of Lord Geidt, who had been the Queen’s private secretary for 10 years.

And according to the royal source, Sir Edward has failed to “hold it all together” in the wake of the recent upheaval. The source added: “The Harry and Meghan situation is a symptom of a bigger problem, which is the implosion of the centre in the palace. “Everyone hopes the Queen lives for ever but her presence means the whole system has been in arrested development. “Edward Young is supposed to hold it all together but he can’t.”

Following their bombshell announcement on Instagram last week, the Duke of Sussex attended what was widely dubbed as the ‘Sandringham summit’ on Monday. Senior members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles and Prince William, joined Harry for crisis talks hosted by the Queen. The talks were held to discuss the future roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within the Royal Family. In a statement issued following the talks by the Palace, the Queen said: “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.