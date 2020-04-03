Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis Supposed To Be In Bed But Joined #ClapForOurCarers

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clap for the carers.

The future king and his younger siblings showed support to everyone who work tirelessly amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a video shared by Kensington Palace, the three royal kids stand and clap tirelessly for the doctors, nurses, carers, GPS, pharmacists, volunteers NHS staff who continue to serve while the rest of the people are quarantined at home.

Th post received warm reactions from netizens who found the three children adorable especially Prince Louis who glanced up at his older brother and sister.

“LOVE THIS! And Prince Louis glancing up to his older siblings is so adorable!” one commented.

“OH MY GOODNESS!!! Just what we needed!!! Look at the babies!!! THANKYOU,” @SurvivesThe added.

“Lovely. Well done kids. I was emotional clapping along with everyone else in my street tonight. God bless all of our outstanding carers,” @queen_boudica_ opined.

“A surprise we all truly needed. Thank you to the Cambridge’s and KP for this. Thank you so much to all the staff working so hard to keep all of us safe and healthy,” @TeamCambridge2 wrote.

However, some criticized the clip because the kids were supposed to be in bed, yet they were still up.

“Nice but wasn’t it supposed to be at 8pm! Ah bed time for kids,” @Samar_ACACTA commented.

Several explained that the video was pre-recorded. Middleton and Prince William’s children didn’t really stay up late for it.

“I’m sure it was filmed before because they released it exactly at 8PM,” one commented to answer those wondering why the royal kids were still up.

“Probably was pre recorded because it looks like afternoon, right now it’s dark. But it’s still great to see the royals showing support :)” @holly82649091 opined.

In related news, Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus. Prior to that, there have been rumors that Prince William and Middleton will take over the throne because the Queen and Prince of Wales would be forced to step down amid the pandemic due to their age.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that the government has plans to ask people over 70 years old to stay at home for up to four months. Thus, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles might be forced to isolate themselves.