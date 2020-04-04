Prince Harry Allegedly Living In ‘Fantasy World’ Fueled By ‘Money-Hungry’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly regret their decision to quit the royal family earlier this year.

Even though the royal couple has not expressed their desire to return to the royal fold, a tabloid claimed that it has been tough for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because they now have to work to make a living.

“They’ve been living in a fantasy world fueled by money-hungry Meghan. She convinced henpecked Harry they could take the world by storm and make mega-millions if they ditched the royals. Without their HRH titles, their celebrity appeal is plummeting, and they’ve been forced to admit to the queen, ‘We were wrong! Let us come home,” a source told Globe.

However, it is best to take the claims made by the tabloid with a grain of salt. Prince Harry and Markle have shown no indication that they are struggling with their new life as non-royals. It is also untrue that they are having a hard time making a living because their star appeal is deteriorating.

It was announced that Markle lent her voice to narrate for the upcoming Disney Plus documentary “The Elephant.” Even though the “Suits” alum didn’t get paid for the project, the fact that she cast as the narrator proves that she still has star appeal.

A source also told Us Weekly that it was Prince Harry who wanted to quit the royal family, and his decision wasn’t influenced by what Markle wanted. However, the Duke of Sussex decided to leave everything behind after he realized that his wife would never get a fair share. Prince Harry also wanted to protect his son, Archie.

“[Harry] wants to shield his son from the negativity and tension he would’ve been exposed to back in England. He knows what it’s like to grow up in the spotlight, and he wants to give Archie the most normal upbringing possible,” a second source said.