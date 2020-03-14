Prince Harry ‘always proud’ to serve Queen despite no longer representing her

PRINCE HARRY has said he will “always” be proud to serve the Queen despite his decision to no longer represent the monarch and engage in royal duties.

On their return to the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London. This marked their first public appearance in the UK since they left to start building a new life in Canada.

The Endeavour Fund Awards celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. Despite the controversy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed excited to return to the UK and attend the prestigious event. The awards marked Duchess of Sussex’ first public appearance in the UK tonight since she and her husband Prince Harry announced they were stepping down as senior working royals. The couple put on a confident display as they arrived in pouring rain at London’s Mansion House, smiling broadly as they stepped out of their official car.

However, there was no escaping the controversy surrounding the couple’s decision and the effect it may have had on the Queen. Following their time away in Canada, the couple decided to step down as senior members of the Royal Family and spend less time in the UK, much to the distress of the Queen. This had all kinds of consequences, meaning they will no longer use their HRH titles, will no longer represent the Queen, will not receive public funds for royal duties and will spend the “majority of their time” in North America. The Queen was said to be very “upset” and “hurt” by Harry and Meghan’s shocking announcement in January.

However, Harry made it clear he would continue to serve the Queen despite no longer representing her as of March 31. During the Endeavour Fund Awards, Harry delivered a passionate speech about being of service to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K. and moving forward. He said: “Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you, to celebrate each and every one of you for your achievements, your service and your resilience,” “For some, the military community represents a brotherhood or sisterhood that no other organisation can provide, and for others, it’s a way of life which you never want to leave. For a lot of us, it’s both.”

He then took a moment to give his family a subtle nod. “Being able to serve Queen and Country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. “Once served, always serving!” he said. As the couple step back from their royal roles and will no longer officially represent the Queen, Harry has had to give up his honorary military titles. However, the prince intends to retain his links with patronages such as the Endeavour Fund, and the Invictus Games, which he founded.

During his speech, Harry, who served in the Army for 10 years, acknowledged that “leaving the military and hanging up your uniform is an incredibly hard thing to do… unless of course, it’s blue in colour… “But being forced to hang it up due to injury, beyond your control, can be even more difficult to accept.” “It can take time and effort to recognise the fact that it is something that happened to you, rather than something that’s wrong with you, so please don’t ever forget that,” he continued. “The Endeavour Fund came from seeing the gaping hole that can be left after taking off that uniform.” He added that “the Endeavour Fund is not just about recovery, it’s about discovering a new way of living – finding a new sense of purpose and you have most definitely found that.”