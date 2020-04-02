Prince Harry And Meghan Markle In Quarantine, Unable To Visit Prince Charles Amid Coronavirus Diagnosis

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are practicing what they preach.

The couple, who are currently living on Canada’s Vancouver Island with their 10-month-old son Archie, has been staying at home and doing their part to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

So, how do the high profile figures pass the time?

The same way most people around the globe do. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the Duchess of Sussex has been video chatting with friends and exchanging food recipes with them.

Harry has been holed up in the home as well but, according to U.K. media correspondent Neil Sean, he wanted to travel back across the Atlantic to be with his father, Prince Charles, after learning the 71-year-old was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Harry reportedly “wanted to return straight away” but was told by the patriarch “not to travel,” assuring the 35-year-old that his father “will be fine.”

Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring. None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19. Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful. For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further. No matter where you are, the @WHO have shared some guidelines that can help. You may have seen or heard these before, but they are as important today as ever. Please click our link in bio for more information from @WHO

As countries, states, and cities across the globe place their territories on lockdown, Meghan and Harry shared tips with their social media followers on how to stay safe and healthy during this pandemic.

