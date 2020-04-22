Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch brand as PM in ICU

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have today been criticised after revealing some of the details of their plans to launch a new not-for-profit foundation, with one royal watcher describing it as ‘the worst possible timing’.

The couple last night said they ‘look forward’ to getting started with the foundation, named Archewell, which will replace their Sussex Royal brand.

But royal biographer Phil Dampier has described the reveal of the details, which came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved into intensive care with coronavirus, as ‘appalling timing’.

The details were revealed after the Telegraph uncovered that The Sussexes had filed paperwork to trademark Archewell in the United States last month.

The trademark covers educational material, books and downloadable articles, as well pens, pencils, paperclips and clothing items, including tops, dresses and skirts.

The couple say they were ‘compelled’ into making the announcement last night.

It was coincidentally revealed just hours after fans took to Twitter to launch the hashtag ‘ArchieDay’ to celebrate the first birthday of the couple’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with a global campaign to raise money for ‘vulnerable children impacted by coronavirus’.

Details of the Archewell plans emerged on the Telegraph’s website at around 10pm, almost two hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was confirmed to have been taken into intensive care with coronavirus.

Some have criticised the timing of the announcement as ‘inappropriate’.

But, in a statement last night, the couple said they had postponed releasing full details of the project due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess told The Telegraph: ‘Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.’

The decision to release further details has prompted criticism from some royal watchers.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Phil Dampier, who has been writing about the Royal family for 33 years, and penned the book ‘Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan in Their Own Words’, said: ‘It’s appalling timing, I would say. It was the worst possible timing.

‘If I were Harry and Meghan I would have laid low until this situation (coronavirus) was over.

‘People everywhere are really concerned with dealing with this and it does not look good, however good the cause is.’

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator and public relations expert, said: ‘Harry and Meghan, based in Hollywood, have drawn up substantial proposals for Archewell, a non-profit organisation which in effect will be their own charity.

‘At the moment they had obviously not intended for this to be public, The Telegraph unearthed the details.

‘Clearly with the world focused on the devastation the deadly pathogen COVID-19 is having, there is little current relevance in what has been uncovered.

‘Then again it would be ridiculous to expect them to do nothing and these are the sort of plans that might be expected.’

The timing of the release of the details has also attracted criticism from members of the public.

Kathie Gyngell, the editor of The Conservative Woman, said on Twitter: ‘Couldn’t they have waited? Deeply inappropriate time.’

One Twitter user described the announcement as ‘terrible timing’, while another said: ‘I don’t really think it was sensible timing to announce this while we’re in the midst of a pandemic.

‘It just makes them appear more detached from reality and the struggles that the everyday person is going through.’

Human rights lawyer and former managing director of Leeds United Football Club, David Haigh, also criticised the timing of the announcement.

He said in a Tweet: ‘Bad timing. The world is too busy for their vanity project… didn’t they get the memo?’

Actor Laurence Fox, added: ‘I definitely preferred SussexRoyal.’

The row comes after the Harry and Meghan confirmed the plans to Telegraph last night, confirming that they want to include their own charity as well as a website, as part of their new venture.

Harry and Meghan also revealed the Greek word in the project Arche – meaning source of action – was the inspiration behind the name of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Further details about the organisation have been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The couple said an announcement will be made ‘when the time is right’.

Though they have faced criticism for the timing from some Twitter users, others have defended the couple.

One twitter user said: ‘They’re starting a legacy connected to their son’s name. Excellent. Archewell is perfect and the meaning behind it is great.’

Another said: ‘I’m already in love with Archewell. It sounds better than Sussex Royal.’

Another, Twitter user, who complimented the name, said: ‘Do not fear, Harry and Meghan are smart enough to know when they filed the trademark name this wouldn’t stay a secret.

‘While I am sure they would rather have had better timing, it’s an essential step to forming any organisation.’

Their plans comes just one day after the Queen addressed the UK regarding coronavirus, of which there has been 51,608 confirmed cases in the UK and 5,373 deaths.

It also came the same night that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken into intensive care in a London hospital after suffering from coronavirus symptoms for 10 days.

A Downing Street spokesperson last night said Mr Johnson had been moved on the advice of his medical team and was receiving ‘excellent care’.

The Telegraph has previously reported that paperwork regarding their new brand was filed in the United States last month and the couple are considering how to create their own charity and volunteering services.

The plans, which were filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, also include a wide-ranging website and sharing ‘education and training materials’ via films, podcasts and books.

Also included in the trademark are prerecorded video cassettes, CDs, DVDs, MP3s and streaming materials as well as calendars, photographs, posters and art prints.

Other items which they have applied to trademark are understood to be purely as a protective measure, to prevent others from using the name, include paper stationery, journals, notebooks, pens, pencils and paperclips, as well as clothing, including, shirts, skirts, dresses jackets and socks.

In response to the Telegraph, the duke and duchess said they were focusing their efforts on the coronavirus pandemic but felt ‘compelled’ to reveal details of the venture.

‘Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.

‘Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of Arche – the Greek word meaning source of action.

‘We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

‘Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.

‘We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.’

The couple moved to Los Angeles with baby Archie to start their new life after they were forced to choose between financial independence or remaining as working members of the royal family.

But it has since been revealed that Meghan has not seen her mother Doria Ragland since the family moved, as they have been in isolation at their new home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are continuing to isolate themselves at a secluded mansion in a private gated community with baby Archie after moving from Vancouver Island, Canada, earlier this month.

They have so far been unable to visit Meghan’s 63-year-old mother as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

A source told the Sun on Sunday: ‘Meghan is absolutely heartbroken – after all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in LA was to be near her mum.

‘Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus.

‘They’ve been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily but obviously it’s not the same.’

The source went on to say that Meghan, 38, will now be using much of her free time to focus on her philanthropic causes after she and Harry, 35, officially stepped down as senior working royals earlier this week.

It is thought that the couple are continuing to look for their forever home in the affluent area of Malibu.

The couple had previously been made to change their Sussex Royal brand after the Queen and senior officials were said to have ordered them to drop the use of the word ‘royal’.

Last week, they bowed out of the royal family with a final post on their official Sussex Royal Instagram account, which will now remain inactive along with their website.

The couple have delayed announcing a new Instagram handle and brand, with a spokeswoman saying they wanted the focus to remain on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.