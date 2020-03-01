Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit ‘hasn’t worked’ as issues emerged ‘from the start’

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle will step down as senior members of the Royal Family in Spring 2020 after announcing they want to become financially independent but one commentator believes the Sussexes have left the door open to rejoin.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle faced a setback in their plans for the next chapter in their lives as Queen Elizabeth II stopped them from working under the brand, Sussex Royal. It has since been confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not use the brand name after the Queen said they can’t work under their royal titles. But commentator Robert Hardman believes they will not only keep their HRH titles but have also had the door left open for them to rejoin the Royal Family.

Speaking to Radio 4’s Today programme, commentator Mr Hardman said: “It’s very sad, I think everyone’s sad it’s come to this. “I don’t think this transition was fully thought through from the start. “It was sort of sprung on the world and it hasn’t quite worked. “But they’re clearly a loss because they’re a hugely popular couple.

“We all remember May 2018 when you has almost a billion people around the world watching this fantastic moment. “You can’t but regret what’s happened. “I think the Queen is absolutely determined to make sure that they have every way possible from coming back from this. “They’re not going to use HRH but they’re still going to be HRH.

“They’re still going to be part of the family and I think in a few years’ time they will have found their way through it. “We will still see them on the balcony and at family events.” Yesterday it was claimed the Duchess of Sussex has told friends there is nothing “legally stopping” her and husband Harry from using the brand, potentially sparking a huge row with the Queen, according to the Mail Online.





It is also claimed Meghan told her inner circle that using the name “shouldn’t even be an issue in the first place and it’s not like they want to be in the business of selling T-shirts and pencils”, an insider said. The friend added: “Meghan said she’s done with the drama and has no room in her life for naysayers, and the same goes for Harry. “Meghan said the global projects they are working on speak for themselves and they chose that name to protect the royal name, not profit off of it.