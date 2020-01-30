Prince Harry and Meghan must cut royal ties completely, says ANN WIDDECOMBE

I was vilified for it at the time but it has happened and indeed much more swiftly than I expected. The issue now is what happens next. Tempting as it must be for the Royals to want a compromise, it is unlikely to be sustainable. Commerce and politics do not go with royalty, full stop. Any solution which tries to marry the two will only prolong the difficulties and create regular controversies. Harry must do what Edward VIII did and cut the ties completely.

Their titles are irrelevant. Harry has his by birth and Meghan by marriage and the world is littered with old titles which mean nothing.

If, however, they keep ties to royal duties and status then the titles do still have meaning, which will be quickly compromised by business deals in the outside world. The choice is binary.

The money spent by us doing up Frogmore Cottage (some cottage!) would also be irrelevant if the Queen simply took it back and somebody else moved in but for Harry to keep Frogmore and its taxpayer- funded upgrade, while spending his time in Canada doing commercial deals is unacceptable.

And if they want to be financially independent then let them do what other celebrities do and fund their own security.

I can understand that the Queen worries about Harry’s mental health but it won’t do him any good to face never-ending controversy, which is what lies ahead in any mixed role. He must face up to reality now, give up his meaningless position in the succession and embrace life as a non-royal.

I take one crumb of comfort from the comparisons with Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson: at least their marriage lasted until death did them part.