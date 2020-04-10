Prince Harry And Meghan Said The Queen’s COVID-19 Speech Offered ‘Comfort’

Some comforting words from Queen Elizabeth II might have been just what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex needed to hear.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle venture out on their own, working to earn a “professional income,” according to Harper’s Bazaar, the royal couple said the Queen’s speech provided some much-needed solace in a time of despair.

READ: Meghan Markle Update: What Does The Duchess Of Sussex Have In Common With Natalie Portman?

A source close to the Duke and Duchess said they were “both moved” by the Queen’s address to the United Kingdom, and described it “ as not just a demonstration of experienced leadership, but also warmth, reassurance, and comfort.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s speech Sunday marked only her fifth televised address during her 68-year reign. The recording was done from Windsor Castle, where she has been isolating with Prince Philip.

“I hope in the years to come everyone will take pride in how they responded to this challenge,” she said in her speech. “The moments when the United Kingdom has come together to applaud its care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit and its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children.”

The Queen also gave a nod to her first-ever broadcast in 1940, that she made with the assistance of her sister, Princess Margaret.

“It reminds me of the very first broadcast I made in 1940 helped by my sister,” she said. “We as children spoke from here at Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety.”

Prince Harry and Meghan watched the broadcast from their new home in Los Angeles where they remain indoors, social distancing with their 10-month old son Archie, People reported. In the Queen’s speech, she assured U.K. citizens that “we will meet again.”

“We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us,” she said. “We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure better days will return.”