Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘Commonwealth’ message – royals issue latest Instagram post

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle shared a special message to all of their ‘Kiwi followers’ on Instagram in celebration of Waitangi Day.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who visited New Zealand as part of their Commonwealth tour in 2018 shared pictures from their visit in celebration of the national holiday. Accompanying pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex participating in Maori traditions, their post read: “To all of our Kiwi followers, sending our very best to each of you on Waitangi Day!
“As a commonwealth country and a realm, today we honour the spirit and diversity of New Zealand, and we feel particularly reminded of the special time we had there during our tour in 2018.”
The Duke and Duchess ended their post with a statement in Maori: “I tēnei rā, ka tuku mihi maioha te Tiuka me te Tāhihi ki ngā iwi katoa o Aotearoa.”
This means “Today, the Duchess and Duke extend their heartfelt thanks to all New Zealanders”.
Waitangi Day is the national day of New Zealand, which commemorates the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, made on February 6, 1840.
It was signed by representatives of the British Crown and Maori chiefs from the North Island of New Zealand.
The treaty was written at a time when British colonists were were pressuring the British Crown to establish a colony in New Zealand.
Some Māori leaders had petitioned the British for protection against French incursions.
It was drafted with the intention of establishing a British Governor of New Zealand, recognising Māori ownership of their lands, forests and other possessions, and giving Māori the rights of British subjects.
Annual commemorations of the treaty signing began in 1947.
Harry and Meghan, who are president and vice president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, visited New Zealand during their royal tour in 2018 which also included trips to Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and Australia.
During their visit Meghan and Harry performed a hongi, which is a traditional Maori greeting.
After greeting fans, they visited the Ohinemutu for a traditional Maori Powhiri and lunch.
They were loved by New Zealanders, and it looked like they thoroughly enjoyed themselves.
Their post on Instagram today shows their respect for the beautiful country.
Some followers of the @sussexroyal account have been gushing over the “lovely post”.
One user said: “This was one of my favourite tours that you guys did. Missing you Harry, Meghan and Archie.”
Others joined in their comments to wish New Zealanders a “Happy Waitangi Day”.
However, the majority of comments begged the couple to post new content.
This comes after the couple decided to step back from their roles as senior royals last month.
They are now living in Canada and will be splitting their time between North America and the UK.