Prince Harry BOOST: The new special role Canadians want for Duke of Sussex

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle have been outspoken of their love for Canada. But could Prince Harry be given a special role there in the foreseeable future?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked royal fans across the world when they announced their plans to “step back” as senior members of the Royal Family. In a statement, the pair said they will now be dividing their time between the UK and North America.

Although it has not yet been confirmed, it has been widely speculated Meghan and Harry are planning a more permanent move to Canada in the future. Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement this week the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be spending much more time in the country during a “period of transition”. But according to a recent poll, Prince Harry could be in the running for a special job if he did decide to make the move permanent.

A Governor General is the chief representative of the Crown in a Commonwealth country where the Queen is head of state. And in a Postmedia poll conducted by Dart and Maru/Blue Voice Canada, 60 percent of Canadians were in favour of Prince Harry taking on the role. John Wright, a partner at Dart told the National Post people are “engaged” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He said: “There’s enthusiasm for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because, in many ways, they’re celebrities.”

He added that “young people are more engaged with (this couple)” than other members of Britain’s royalty. The poll was answered by 1,515 Canadians, and was conducted prior to the Sussexes shock announcement last week. There are not technically any rules which could prevent Harry from taking on such a role. The Queen appoints governor generals, on the advice of her prime minister, so in theory the Queen could offer her grandson the role.

But while the details of the Duke and Duchess’ future roles are being ironed out, it remains to be seen whether the role is even a possibility at the moment. In her statement released earlier this week, the Queen said: “These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.” Harry and Meghan spent a six-week break from royal duties in Canada over Christmas, with son baby Archie Harrison. And on their return to the UK, the Duke and Duchess paid a visit to the Canadian high commission in London, to thank them for such a wonderful stay.