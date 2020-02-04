Prince Harry danger: Duke at risk as ‘people plotting to harm’ him – expert’s dire warning

PRINCE HARRY has been warned “freaks of nature” could target him and Meghan Markle in Canada by former head of royal protection Dai Davies, as the expert warned there are already people in jail who were “plotting to harm” the Duke of Sussex.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced that they will split their time between the UK and Canada. Mr Davies told talkRADIO’s Mike Graham that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s status meant that they were “at-risk” even in a country that is very safe like Canada. The royal security expert pointed out that Canada has “more firearms by head in population” than “virtually anywhere”.

The royal security expert said: “The truth is: there are three men now in custody who were plotting to do harm to Harry. That will not go away, unfortunately. The truth is: like it or not there are a lot of nasty people in the world.” Mr Graham later said: “You have said before that of course his father Prince Charles is still Colonel in Chief of the paratroopers. “While the IRA is a relatively mundane organisation now they still exist in one-way shape or form.” Mr Davies replied: “Well they do and they still have hard-line nutters, freaks of nature that unfortunately think that blowing people up is the way to get what they want. Unfortunately, that is replicated around the world.

“Canada is a very safe place by everybody’s definition but there are more firearms by head in population there than virtually anywhere. “These are all issues that somebody has to take on board.” He added: “Unfortunately he is who he is, she is who she is and in my humble opinion they are at risk.” Last week Prince Harry was savaged by Mike Graham and a talkRADIO caller in a brutal attack on the Duke of Sussex.

