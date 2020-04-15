Prince Harry Didn’t Use Surname In Travalyst Document After Voluntarily Dropping Royal Title

Prince Harry did not use his surname in a new document after dropping his title during his final engagements.

Prince Harry has dropped his family name in the documents when he registered his sustainable tourism initiative Travalyst. Daily Mail shared a photo of the filed paperwork and it only listed “Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex.” Meghan Markle’s husband skipped his surname “Mountbatten-Windsor.”

It remains unknown if the move is part of Prince Harry Markle’s deal with the royal family when they decided to step down as senior members of the monarchy. Following their decision, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreed to not use the word “royal” or their “HRH” title in any of their business endeavors moving forward. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II also forbade them from using Sussex Royal as their brand.

Last month, Prince Harry and Markle bid goodbye to their 11.3 million followers on Instagram. In their last post, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex thanked their followers for the support, inspiration and shared commitment to do good in the world.

Prior to dropping his family name, Prince Harry voluntarily dropped his royal title. In February, Prince William’s brother stepped out to attend the Edinburgh International Conference Center. When he was introduced, Ayesha Hazarika told the audience that he didn’t want to be called “prince.”

“He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry,” Hazarika said.

Many didn’t like Prince Harry’s move to drop his “prince” title. Some even mocked the duke for doing so.

“if I was Prince Harry I would simply drop the royal title and become Harry Spice-Girl. The Queen can’t deny he is sporty, posh, scary, ginger and baby,” one wrote.

“Strip them of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex title, it’s no longer required, wedding gift from Queen, to give MM a title otherwise they would be titled HRH Prince & Princess Harry of Wales, use Mountbatten-Windsor same as their son. Why do they need the word Royal, they have left,” another added.