Prince Harry Fury: Meghan Markle’s Husband Reportedly Accused Family Of Not ‘Looking Out’ For Him

Many royal followers were devastated when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to leave the royal life for good in January. The ‘Megxit’ announcement came a few months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been complaining about how the British media have been treating them harshly.

Though Harry and Meghan’s intention was to simply escape from the ceaseless criticisms being thrown at them and start a new life in North America, their decision to step down as senior royals, allegedly, hurt and disappointed some members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth. This is the reason why the British public was not surprised when it was learned that Her Majesty asked Prince Harry for a private sit-down during his recent return to the United Kingdom.

Life & Style reported that Queen Elizabeth invited Prince Harry over to Windsor Castle a few weeks after she announced that her grandson and Meghan Markle will not be allowed to use the “royal” title in their future engagements and activities. The entertainment news outlet claimed that the younger son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana had a private lunch with Her Majesty to discuss the controversial royal exit and eradicate the tension it caused.

“What was supposed to be a quick meal turned into a four-hour meeting. Things were kind of awkward at first. But it turned into a true heart-to-heart, and Harry feels as though an enormous weight has been lifted off his shoulders,” an insider said. “Despite everything that’s happened, the queen doesn’t want Harry to feel estranged from his family. It’s no secret he’s struggled with depression in the past, and she often worries about his well-being,” it went on.

The same tipster said Queen Elizabeth did not get defensive when Prince Harry talked about his frustration with the “His Royal Highness” title and accused the royal family of not “looking out” for him and Meghan Markle. Her Majesty, allegedly, told Prince William’s brother that he is very much welcome to return into the family along with his wife and baby Archie. The Queen, reportedly, reminded Harry that she would never stop loving and caring for him no matter what happens.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry have yet to comment on these claims. So, devoted supporters of the royal family should take these speculations with a grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, the Sussex couple’s patronages are said to be dropping their royal titles from their respective websites. Us Weekly shared that the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) changed the former “Suit” actress’s title from “HRH The Duchess of Sussex” to “our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex.” The Smart Works charity, on the other hand, edited Meghan Markle’s title from “Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex” to “The Duchess of Sussex.”