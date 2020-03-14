Prince Harry fury: ‘Weak’ Duke of Sussex sparks outrage over ‘pathetic’ Meghan Markle move

PRINCE HARRY has been branded weak amid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell decision to quit royal life and step down as senior working members of the Firm.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are completing their final royal engagements as senior members of the British Royal Family this week. They chose to step down over privacy concerns and the desire to become financially independent. On Thursday at the Endeavour Fund Awards in central London, the Duke and Duchess made their first public appearance together since the news of them stepping down emerged.

The couple have been the subject of intense media attention since their announcement to step down, with commentators across the globe offering their insight and views on the split. Addressing the Sussexes on Sky News Australia, the Australian Daily Telegraph’s Jonathan Moran told Sky News Australia’s Rita Panahi he thought Prince Harry was weak because of the move. Mr Moran said: “I think the whole situation is ugly.” Asked if he blamed Meghan for the split, Mr Moran said: “I blame him as well.

“I think he is weak. I blame them equally. But I think they are both weak. “I think they are pathetic. And they need to harden up and just say ‘hang on, there are millions of people starving out there’. “‘And there is a lot of good we can be doing. “‘From within the royal house, so to speak.’”

He then attacked the Sussexes for “giving it all up because you are worried about a bit of privacy” but still attending high-profile star-studded events such as the Met Gala. He said: “Meghan is already planning her outfit for the Met Gala, which is so private. I mean, give me strength!” Host Ms Panahi went on to claim “it was never about privacy”. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reunited in London at the Endeavour Fund Awards after the Duke of Sussex returned to the UK last week to begin his final round of events as a working royal. Today Meghan and Harry will be attending the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall while the Duchess will mark International Women’s Day on Sunday in what is expected to be a solo event. The Duke and Duchess are then believed to be planning to head back to Canada to be with their son Archie, who is reported to have been left across the Atlantic for the duration of their working visit.