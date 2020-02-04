Prince Harry heartbreak: Harry ‘deeply upset’ after Queen put her foot down over Megxit

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have kept a low profile since they were reunited in Canada this week. While the Queen granted their wish to step back from the royal spotlight, there is one detail to the deal that will have ‘deeply upset’ Harry, according to one royal commentator.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, hoped to step down as senior royals while still being able to represent the Queen. They outlined their plans in a statement which was released without consulting the Queen or senior royals. Following their bombshell announcement, crisis talks were held and a final deal was reached. However, Harry expressed some sadness about its terms while speaking at a charity dinner.

At one of his last public appearances before leaving Britain to rejoin Meghan and baby Archie in Canada, Harry touched on his disappointment in a speech. Speaking at a Sentebale fundraising dinner in West London, Harry spoke out about why he and Meghan and decided to step down and said they had felt “there was no other option.” He said: “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

In accordance with the deal reached between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace Meghan and Harry will stop using their HRH styles from Spring. They will also cease to officially represent Queen Elizabeth II and no longer receive public funding. However, for Harry, the biggest blow will be the loss of his military titles, which is something he touched on in his Sentebale speech. He said: “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”

One royal commentator has claimed the loss of his military titles will have “deeply upset” Harry. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “I think the loss of his military links, especially that of Captain General of the Royal Marines, will have deeply upset Harry, who continued the royal family’s tradition of military service by his two tours of duty in Afghanistan. “Since he can no longer wear uniform, this is something he will feel deeply.” Asked which royal he thought likely to take on Harry’s military titles, Mr Fitzwilliams said Prince William would be the obvious choice.

Mr Fitzwilliams said: “The obvious choice for a successor is William who is Colonel of the Irish Guards. “Andrew currently remains Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, this is unlikely to last and Edward, who dropped out of the Royal Marines, is not a candidate. “There seem to be too few senior royals to fill these posts.” Mr Fitzwilliams suggested that while Meghan and Harry are set on “doing things their own way”, Harry may come to miss his old life in future.