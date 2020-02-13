Prince Harry: How Harry and Meghan won’t be ‘tied by royal rules’ like THIS royal figure

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle are in the process of ‘stepping back’ from their senior royal roles. But according to one royal biographer, Harry and Meghan won’t be “tied by royal rules”, just like other members of the Royal Family in the past.

When Harry and Meghan announced their plans to “carve out a progressive new role” in the Royal Family, comparisons were immediately made between their situation and that of Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson. But is the comparison accurate?

American socialite Wallis Simpson, who was twice-divorced, was seen as an unsuitable wife for the king during the 1930s. The abdication crisis ensued, culminating with Edward renouncing his position as king to marry the woman he loved. Express.co.uk spoke to Anne Sebba, author of Wallis Simpson biography ‘That Woman’, about any parallels which could be drawn between Wallis and Edward, and Harry and Meghan. And although the comparison is “irresistible”, Ms Sebba says it’s not actually accurate to compare their circumstances for a number of reasons.

She said: “There are so many differences with 1936 and today, and with Wallis and Meghan. “The big difference is Edward was king, and he was giving up being king. “Harry is sixth in line to the throne, and really we should cut him some slack. “He can do useful work without actually being in that position.”

Although Meghan and Wallis were both divorced, Ms Sebba also points out how public opinion to divorce has drastically changed since the 1930s. She added: “Divorce was shameful then, you couldn’t get married in church if you were a divorced person. “Wallis had been twice divorced, so she had two men who were alive, and that was considered shocking – maybe they’d blackmail the Royal Family and say what things they’d known. “That also leads onto the third big difference which is the Church, the Church really played a big role in 1936.

“The Archbishop of Canterbury was horrified at the prospect of having to anoint Edward as King, a man who was going to promise to uphold the laws of the land, but actually he was actively subverting them in order to get Wallis’ divorce through. “Nobody from the Church is expressing an opinion now, this is just a sad story it seems to me of a young couple, who are finding it really hard. “Given that Meghan had a career, she earned money, she expressed views, she worked for charities, and she can’t do any of those things. “That wasn’t true for Wallis, she didn’t have a career she was giving up.”