Prince Harry Hugged Ex-Girlfriend Chelsy Davy During Secret Meeting Before Returning To Canada?

Prince Harry reportedly had a secret meeting with his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy years ago just before he returned to Canada to be with Meghan Markle and Archie.

According to Star, the Duke of Sussex stayed in London for a few days after the Commonwealth Day Service. During this time, he reunited with some of his closest friends.

Harry knew it would be impossible to see all his pals individually, so a few of them decided to organize a gathering before he returned to Canada. Harry was beaming when he walked into the room and everyone was there waiting for him. He couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw Chelsy. He gave her the biggest hug. He was thrilled she was there,” a source told the tabloid.

The insider went on to say that even though Prince Harry and Davy still have a special connection, it is unlikely for them to hook up because the Duke of Sussex is committed to his wife. But the source suggested that this still didn’t stop Prince Harry from turning off his phone during their reunion.

However, the claims made by the tabloid should be taken with a grain of salt. As of late, there has been no confirmation about Prince Harry meeting his ex-girlfriend while he was in London.

After the Commonwealth Day Service, the Duke of Sussex flew back to Canada immediately after the engagement. In fact, he was photographed arriving at the airport. However, it is true that Markle returned to Canada to be with Archie before her husband.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle also made headlines this week after it was reported that the dad of one snapped when he realized that his wife would never get fair treatment in the United Kingdom before they quit the royal family.

“When it became clear Meghan was never going to get a fair shake, Harry snapped. He’s adamant that it was his call to move to Canada,” a source told Us Weekly.