Prince Harry ‘Isolated’ From Royal Family, Meghan Markle’s Husband Has ‘No Real Sense Of Purpose’

Prince Harry feels “isolated” after stepping down from his royal duties and leaving his family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in January that they were resigning as senior members of the Firm. They moved to Canada after their bombshell announcement.

At present, Prince Harry and Markle are reportedly in the U.S. They are living in a secluded place near Markle’s mom Doria Ragland and her friends. An insider said that they decided to reside in Los Angeles because they have a huge support there. However, royal expert Angela Mollard was concerned about Prince William’s younger brother. She felt that Prince Harry is “isolated.”

“I really worry about Prince Harry,” Mollard said.

“He is someone who is very connected to his family as it is all he has ever known. He had his life with his mum Princess Diana and his dad Prince Charles and then he had his life with them separately when they divorced.”

She explained how Prince Harry lost his mom, but he had his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William. He was also supported by the structure of the royal family and his work within the Firm. Mollard also believes that Prince Harry’s work in the military served as a “stabilizing influence” in his life. Unfortunately, he no longer has that connection now.

“In fact of all the times to move apart from the Royal Family I can imagine that right now he feels tremendously isolated. Everybody, of course, is isolated but he is not just isolated from his family he is isolated on the other side of the world,” Mollard continued.

“He is just with Meghan and their son, they will be having no contact with friends and he can’t engage with anything purposeful at the moment. Prince Harry has many talents and he has a particular ability at bringing people together and really understanding issues and feeling very passionate about those issues. Prince Harry has no real sense of purpose among that at the moment.”

Prince Harry and Markle have just announced their new nonprofit organization Archewell. They also explained how they chose the name.

However, the royal couple made two major mistakes. Netizens said that they didn’t purchase the domain name because when they typed it, they were redirected to Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” video on YouTube. Also, many didn’t like the timing of the announcement.