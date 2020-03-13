Prince Harry learning THIS new skill as he and Meghan complete final royal engagements

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle announced their split from the Royal Family earlier this year, which has allowed to Duke to focus on mastering a much-loved skill, a royal expert has claimed.

Prince Harry has reportedly used his spare time to learn how to play the guitar. Just last week the Duke of Sussex teamed up with rock legend Jon Bon Jovi to record the official single of the 2020 Invictus Games. Harry, 35, and the US superstar recorded the song at the world-renowned Abbey Road studios in London.

The unlikely pairing even recreated The Beatles’ iconic 1969 album, as they along with two members of the choir, stepped out on the famous zebra crossing. After recording the hit-song titled ‘Unbroken’, the Duke joked he was relieved he did not have to use his vocal cords. He said: “I’m just glad I don’t have to sing.” However, according to a royal expert, Harry has been hiding his secret musical talent and has owned a guitar for years.

Neil Sean the royal reporter for NBC News said: “Spies tell me that Harry, who has had a guitar for years and toyed with the idea of learning to play, is now seriously looking at lessons.” He added Harry and Jon Bon Jovi “discussed how relaxing and stress-free making music can be”. According to the royal expert, Harry’s favourite musical genre is soft rock and has promised the legend he will master the guitar.

Mr Sean said: “A mole added, ‘Harry is musical and adores soft rock but always liked the idea of making music as a way to relax. “’He has promised Jon it’s now his new hobby. “Harry himself is looking at new guitar options.’” Earlier this afternoon Harry completed one of his final royal engagements as he visited Britain’s F1 racetrack at Silverstone.

The Duke was joined by Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton as the pair opened a new museum at the circuit. Harry arrived at the event in style and was driven in an electric car driven by the six-time world champion. On Thursday evening the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first public appearance together since the royal split was announced in January.



