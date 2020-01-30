Prince Harry makes first statement since Sussex crisis talks as he continues royal duties

PRINCE HARRY has delivered his first statement since holding crisis talks with The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William over the future roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry, 35, has appeared in a video posted on Youtube to announce Germany as the host of the Invictus Games in 2022. Prince Harry founded the Invictus games in 2014 for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel. The statement by Harry on the Invictus Games, is the first time the Duke has broken his silence since crisis talks were held by senior royals at The Queen’s Sandringham estate.

On Monday, Her Majesty, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex, held discussions after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set out their intention to “step back” from their senior roles and become “financially independent”. In an unusual personal statement, the Queen, 93, said there would be a “period of transition” and stressed these were “complex matters”. The head of state insisted she would have “preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family” but “respect and understand their wish”.

Harry on his return to royal duties, said he was “honoured” that Germany would host the Invictus Games in two years time. The Duke of Sussex said: “I am honoured that Germany will take the Invictus Story further, with the sixth Invictus Games heading to Düsseldorf in 2022. “Germany has been a key part of the Invictus Games family since the very start in 2014 and I know that they will be exemplary hosts in picking up the mantle and showcasing what sport continues to do for these inspirational men and women in their recovery. “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport! “I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.”

Ahead of the games in Düsseldorf in 2022, the fifth running of the event will take place this summer in The Hague. The event with more than 500 competitors will be held in The Netherlands from May 9-16 and will see the number of nations taking part expand to 20. The Duke added: “And as we look ahead to the upcoming Invictus Games The Hague 2020, I’m delighted that two new nations, Belgium and the Republic of Korea, will be taking part for the first time, bringing the number of nations in the Invictus Family to 20 in 2020.” The Invictus Games hold a special place in Prince Harry’s heart who served in the Armed Forces for 10 years.

The Duke rose to the rank of captain in the Army and undertook two tours of Afghanistan. The Queen’s grandson was first deployed to Helmand in southern Afghanistan in February 2008. The Invictus Games was also the setting where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance together.



