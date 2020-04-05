Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Hired Angelina Jolie’s Former Bodyguard After Moving To LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly hired Angelina Jolie’s former bodyguard following their move to Los Angeles last week.

According to Daily Mail, the royal couple decided to hire former SAS soldiers to replace their Scotland Yard bodyguards. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose from two firms that have guarded a slew of A-list celebrities like Brad Pitt, Jolie, Nicole Kidman, and Madonna.

Prince Harry and Markle will be paying for their security while in the United States after Donald Trump refused to foot the bill for them. On his Twitter account, the POTUS said that the royal couple has to pay for their security since they are no longer official members of the royal family.

According to experts, the Sussexes’ annual security cost could reach almost $5 million since they need to use several bodyguards on a daily basis. Even though Prince Harry and Markle already dropped their titles are no longer working royals, they are still very popular and need protection especially for their son, Archie.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles will also reportedly contribute to help the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their security cost. According to Page Six, the dad of two has agreed to pay $2.5 million per year after learning about the president’s recent tweet.

“Charles has agreed to pay a ‘private contribution’ to the Sussexes. It will not be revealed how much and what that is used for, but it is believed to be around £2 million. However, the Prince of Wales does not have an infinite amount of money,” the source said.

The publication claimed that Prince Charles earns $26 million from his private estate, the Duchy of Cornwall and this is where he will get the money to pay for his son and daughter-in-law’s security cost.

Prince Harry and Markle moved to Los Angeles after staying in Canada for almost three months after they announced their bombshell exit.