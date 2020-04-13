Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Security Expenses Will Give Them A Hard Time, Experts Say

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a hard time when it comes to their security expenses.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially become non-working royals on April 1. In January, they announced that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family. The royal couple moved to Canada, but the country said it won’t cover their security expenses.

Prince Harry and Markle left Canada and moved to the U.S. amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, they would need President Donald Trump’s approval to enjoy diplomatic protection the POTUS gives to the royals whenever they visit America. However, Trump denied it to the couple.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie and Elaine Lui, CTV anchor, both believe that Prince Harry and Markle would have a hard time when it comes to their security expneses especially since they have to shoulder them from now on.

“They have spent the last few years not earning a living. As a royal, your expenses are covered but you don’t earn a salary. It will be very tough for them, especially in the few months ahead,” Scobie said in the “HeirPod” podcast on Tuesday.

Also, Prince Harry and Markle are on their own amid the pandemic and it remains unknown when this issue will be over. It is also unclear when the officials will lift the travel restrictions.

“For Harry and Meghan, on top of the difficulties they have had with the press, there has been this underlying issue of who pays for security moving forward,” Scobie added. “It is something the couple were very conscious of — that from March 31 it would have to be done by themselves.”

Lui agreed and said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex need a significant income to cover the costs of their security.

“Security is not cheap. For them, you are dealing with multiple personnel and round-the-clock at that. You have to also account for that and travel and other expenses,” she said. “They are going to have to have a pretty significant income to cover that and their lifestyle.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle have just announced their nonprofit organization called Archewell. Their fans are excited and many said that they couldn’t wait to support it by buying items under the brand.

The Duke of Sussex is still in contact with the royal family after their departure. However, his relationship with Prince William reportedly remains awkward.