Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Son Archie Has Reportedly Started Walking, Loves To Eat

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 10-month-old son, Archie, has reportedly started walking.

The Duchess of Sussex recently gave an update about Archie while at the Endeavor Fund Awards and said that he’s into everything. Days later, a source told Closer Weekly that while Archie is into anything, he still remains to be a very well-behaved young boy.

“He’s gotten so big and loves his food. He’s just started walking, too, and while he’s into everything (they’ve had to babyproof the house), they feel blessed to have such a well-behaved, happy little boy,” the source said.

Even though the tabloid’s statement somehow coincided with what the Duchess of Sussex previously revealed about Archie, the other claims still need to be taken with a grain of salt.

Prince Harry and Markle are very private when it comes to their son. In fact, they decided to quit their royal roles and move to Canada to make sure that Archie will have a normal but private life.

As such, it is unlikely for the royal couple to reveal special details about their son like the possibility of him already walking to the world. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not talked about their son’s eating habits either.

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly other interesting things about Archie recently. They said that the youngest member of the royal family loves being outside in nature. The source also said that Prince Harry is happy to be able to spend quality time with his family while they are on self-quarantine on Victoria Island.

“Meghan takes a walk with Archie every single day through the woods. She either pushes him in a stroller through the paved trails through the public woods by their home or straps him on and walks the more rustic routes. The walks usually last around an hour or two, but she takes them daily,” the source said.