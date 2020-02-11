Prince Harry ‘missing’ UK friends and using Whatsapp ‘more than ever’ after Canada move

PRINCE HARRY has been sending funny pictures and videos on WhatsApp to his British mates all the way from Canada. Since returning to Canada after his shock announcement with wife Meghan Markle, the Prince is said to be “missing” his friends in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have temporarily settled in Canada following their decision to resign as senior royals. The pair have decided to split their time between North America and the UK, but Harry is reportedly making a point of being in close contact with old friends in Britain. An insider revealed the Duke has been on the same WhatsApp group chat for “years’ and is keeping up with his friends “more than ever” since he moved overseas.

The source told The Sun: “Harry doesn’t think being on the other side of the world means that he will lose touch with the people he has been mates with all his life. “Harry is constantly sending funny pictures and videos.” These comments lay to bed claims last year that Harry had “pushed aside” some of his friends after marrying Meghan Markle. In March Tatler Magazine claimed Harry had “banished” his childhood friend Tom Inskip, also known as ‘Skippy’. And other reports suggested that over the years Harry and Meghan have slowly pulled away from the Prince’s old social circle of drinking buddies, and drifted towards the likes of Serena Williams and Amal Clooney. The couple are set to split their time between the UK and Canada, and it does not seem that the pair will be returning to the UK anytime soon.

However, there have been some speculations that the pair may spend their time elsewhere. The couple are reportedly “hoping” to spend some time in Los Angeles this summer, to visit Meghan’s mother. And Madonna has offered to sub-let her New York apartment to the couple. The £5.6million apartment has two beds and the ‘best view in Manhattan’, looking directly over Central Park. Madonna took to Instagram to ask the couple the generous question, and claimed that Canada is “so boring”. She urged the couple to move to her residency instead. The pop-sensation compared her £5.6m apartment to Buckingham Palace and said: “Buckingham Palace has got nothing on Central Park West.” Meghan quit her role on the US show Suits in 2017, after becoming engaged to Harry.