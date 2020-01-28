Prince Harry mocked over lookalike handyman advert – ‘Found a job quickly!’

PRINCE Harry has been trolled over a huge advert spotted on the London Underground showing a lookalike handyman seeking work.
The prince, 35, bore a remarkable resemblance to the red-haired and bearded handyman who is seen in an advert for an app that directs customers to tradesman. The ad reads: “Looking for a vetted, local tradesperson? Post your job for free on our website or mobile app.” The image was shared on Twitter, with the caption: “Bloody hell Prince Harry found a job quickly.”
It went viral getting thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets.
Twitter users were quick to comment on the post.
One said: “Good to see him making the transition to becoming financially independent.”
Another said: “He’s a handy guy.”
Another added: “Not the route I thought he’d take.”
A fourth commenter said: “Blimey. That really does look like him. Our loss is Canada’s gain. Wonder if he could do a few jobs for me when he’s back here!”
The man in the advert was found to be an actor named Simon Pengelly.
He said on Twitter: “Currently being mistaken for Prince Harry thanks to an ad I done.”
The tweet came a week after Prince Harry and American wife Meghan Markle moved to Canada and quit as senior royals.
Their decision to quit the Royal Family and live private lives has been approved by the Queen.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back from their position as senior royals in the spring of 2020, rescinding their HRH titles and no longer representing the Queen at royal engagements.
The news of this shocked the world, and reportedly caused a ripple of shock within the Royal Family.
Crunch talks were held at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, with Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and the Queen on the future of the Sussexes.
Now it has been agreed Meghan and Harry will step back and spend time in both Canada and the UK, but their HRH titles and royal engagements will be no longer.
In a statement issued by the Palace, the Queen stated she respected the couple’s decision to “create a new life as a young family”.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
The Queen added: “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”
Though Harry and Prince William have reportedly grown closer in the week that followed the Sussexes announcement of their departure, but strains have shown elsewhere.
A senior source told The Sun: “It’s fair to say that the past week has brought William and Harry back together, but the relationship with Charles and Camilla is far more complicated and complex.
“There remains a real lack of trust there and it’s going to take some time to resolve.”