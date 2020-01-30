Prince Harry move: The REAL reason behind Harry’s shock decision – and it’s not Meghan

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle have made it clear they plan to “step back” from their senior royal roles, a decision which has been supported by the Queen. So what is the real reason behind the Duke of Sussex’s shock decision?

After a six-week break from royal duties in Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced via Instagram they planned to split their time between the UK and North America. In their statement, the Sussexes highlighted how the move could significantly benefit their son, baby Archie Harrison.

The Sussexes said: “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.” Since the Duke and Duchess’ news broke, many have suggested their desire to protect baby Archie is at the root of their decision to “step back”. JJ Chalmers, a friend of Prince Harry who also served with him in Afghanistan, spoke to BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland programme about Harry’s choice. He said Prince Harry’s decision came down to his priorities for his son, and that Harry was “a father first and foremost, and a husband beside that”.

Mr Chalmers said: “When you have a child you realise that your life is not yours anymore. “Your life is the responsibility of raising that right individual and raising them with the right principles and morals. “When you consider what he and Meghan face from the media and social media, they’re definitely taking it upon themselves to protect him”. The Duke of Sussex gathered with other senior royals at what was widely dubbed the ‘Sandringham summit’ on Monday.

Along with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William, discussions were held over Meghan and Harry’s future roles within the Royal Family. The meeting marked the first time Prince Harry had met his family face-to-face since the Sussexes dropped their bombshell announcement. Following the crisis talks, the Queen appeared to be onboard with the Duke and Duchess’ decision. In a statement issued by the Palace, the Queen stated she respected the couple’s decision to “create a new life as a young family”.

The Queen said: “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.” The Duchess of Sussex was not present at the talks, having returned to be with her son in Canada last week.