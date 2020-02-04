Prince Harry news: Could Prince Harry take Canada TOP JOB after Megxit split?

PRINCE HARRY has arrived in Canada to be back with his wife Meghan and son Archie Harrison. Now the pair have announced plans to live in Canada on a more permanent basis, what will Harry and Meghan Markle do in Canada? Will they have jobs?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent six weeks over Christmas in Canada with their baby son, and the family will be spending much more time in the country in the future. Express.co.uk spoke to a Commonwealth expert, to find out what kind of role Prince Harry will have when he makes the move from the UK.

When Harry and Meghan announced their plans to “step back” earlier this month, the pair said via Instagram they also hoped to continue serving the Queen. However in a speech last week, Prince Harry said he had hoped to do this without public funding, but “unfortunately, that wasn’t possible”. Nevertheless, Prince Harry has pledged to dedicate his life “to supporting the causes, charities and military communities” which are important to him. But there has been some speculation over whether Harry or Meghan will serve in any sort of official capacity for the Royal Family while living in Canada.

A Governor General, who is appointed by the Queen, represents the monarch in an independent realm which is also part of the Commonwealth. A Postmedia poll in Canada, which surveyed 1,515 Canadians, found more than 60 percent of Canadians would support the appointment of Prince Harry to the role of Governor General. But could the Queen ever grant the position to her grandson? Professor Philip Murphy, Director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies, University of London, told Express.co.uk he thought Harry and Meghan may find it “difficult” to assume a royal role in the country.

He said: “I think it’s going to be very difficult in Canada. “When the idea was first raised of them moving there some people thought OK, they’re kind of an extension of the Royal Family there and they’ll help to kind of bolster the position of the monarchy. “But I think it’s much more complicated because actually the way the monarchy survives in Canada is paradoxically through the depersonalisation of the Crown.” But as for giving Harry the ‘top job’, Professor Murphy says “it’s not clear” what sort of role Harry could fulfil.

He added: “There’s a sense that actually effectively the head of state, although not officially, is the Governor General. “The Governor General performs the functions of the crown and represents the Queen and increasingly now represents Canada abroad, and that the lieutenant governors in the Canadian provinces also represent the Queen. “It’s not clear what the role would be for a semi detached royal, and it’s potentially rather disruptive.” He added: “In effect the constitution is a properly Canadian one, it just happens to have the notion of the crown at its head.”