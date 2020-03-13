Prince Harry news: How Prince Charles has guided Harry through turbulent time

PRINCE HARRY is merely weeks away from saying goodbye to the royal role he has known all his life. And through this difficult time, Prince Charles has been on-hand to help his youngest son.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently returned to complete what will be their final round of royal engagements in the UK. After many months of discussion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have agreed a transition period with the Royal Family, which will allow them to pursue financial independence and leave senior royal life behind.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they no longer wanted to be senior, frontline royals in January this year. The Sussexes bombshell decision rocked the Royal Family, and crisis talks widely dubbed the ‘Sandringham summit’ took place with senior members of the family. Along with the Queen and Prince William, Prince Charles attended the talks to discuss his son’s future royal role. And according to insiders, Charles has been incredibly close to his son throughout the whole process.

The insider told The Sun: “Harry is and always has been incredibly close to his father. “And nothing that has happened in the last few months has changed that. “Of course everybody, Prince Charles included, would rather that Harry and Meghan had remained as part of the Royal Family. “Charles, in particular, felt that the work and causes Harry and Meghan were embarking on could be really served by remaining within the Royal household.

“But like any loving father, now Harry has made his decision Charles is keen to support him.” According to the source, Harry “hugely respects” Charles’ opinion through these difficult times. They added: “Since Harry came back he has seen his father and they have discussed what Harry wants to do in the future. “Harry hugely respects his father’s opinion and has welcomed the advice he has given him.”

The Duke and Duchess are currently completing their final round of royal engagements, and were all smiles at the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday. The couple have also made an appearance at the annual Commonwealth Service today (March 9). Along with the rest of the Royal Family, Meghan and Harry have attended the Westminster Abbey service every year. The occasion will mark the first time the ‘Fab Four’ of Meghan, Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spotted together since the Sussexes announced their departure.