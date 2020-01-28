Prince Harry praised as ‘selfless, loving father, brother and son’ by friend

ONE of Prince Harry’s former army colleagues has spoken out to defend him, following his decision to step back as a senior royal.

Glenn Haughton, OBE tweeted on Tuesday, following the previous day’s ‘Sandringham Summit’ – a gathering of senior members of the Royal Family to thrash out the details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from their prominent roles. He said: “Let me tell you this because I know. PH is a soldier, veteran and servant who fought in Afghan in the cloth of our nation, quickly forgotten by our fleeting and fickle society. “A selfless, loving father, brother and son that has given so much of his life to better the lives of others.”

Mr Haughton is a senior soldier in the British army, who served alongside Harry, and the pair have remained good friends since. He accompanied the tweet with a photograph featuring himself and Prince Harry at what appears to be the Invictus Games. Harry established Invictus in 2014 as an international event to celebrate wounded, injured and sick armed service personnel. Each year it takes place in a different location.

The third games, in 2017 and held in Canada, was notable as it was the first high-profile public appearance of Prince Harry and Meghan as a couple. Other army personnel have jumped to the defence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they make moves to redefine their roles in the royal family. JJ Chalmers, who also served alongside Harry in the military, defended the decision made by the pair.

He said: “He’s less the captain in the army I knew, and he’s more a father, that’s the first thing I ask him about. “And I think the decision that he has made, at the forefront of that is to protect his family, because that’s the number one rule, is to be a father and to be a husband. “Any husband wants to protect their children.”

Harry and Meghan’s move has also been widely supported by their patronages, who have voiced approval of the couple’s decision to strike a “geographical balance” between the UK and Canada. Meghan returned to Canada earlier in the week to reunite with Archie, the couple’s son, with Harry expected to join them in the coming days. She undertook her first engagement since the announcement in Canada, visiting a women’s centre in Vancouver. Meghan had previously spent many years living in Canada whilst filming the US TV show Suits where she played Rachel Zane, a paralegal.

On Wednesday, Harry, still in the UK, announced the venue of the Invictus Games for 2022 – Dusseldorf. In a video released by the official Invictus Games Twitter account and Harry’s SussexRoyal Instagram page, the Duke of Sussex said: “Germany has been a key part of the Invictus Games family since the very start in 2014 and I know that they will be exemplary hosts in picking up the mantle and showcasing what sport continues to do for these inspirational men and women. “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport.” Harry and Meghan plan to redefine their roles in the family in a shock and unprecedented move, but one which has garnered high profile support.