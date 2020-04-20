Prince Harry Praises The UK After Criticism Over Royal Exit With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced a slew of backlash after they announced their plan to step back from their senior roles in the royal family. Although the couple is no longer living in the UK, the Duke of Sussex revealed he is proud of his country and its reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Jan. 8, Meghan and Harry announced their plans to step back as full-time royals. However, after a discussion with Queen Elizabeth, the couple lost the use of the “Sussex Royal” name and several of their royal privileges.

After briefly living in Canada, the couple made the permanent move to Los Angeles. Even though Prince Harry has decided to start the next chapter in California, he is still proud of his roots in the UK.

During a recent episode of the “Declassified” podcast, which discussed the various ways veterans have been helping amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 35-year-old, who is a military veteran, reflected on the relief effort.

“I’m honoured to be a veteran, and honoured to be part of that community,” he revealed.

“I’m just so incredibly proud to see what these individuals up and down the country and across the world are doing on a day to day basis, I think what has happened especially in the U.K. is the very best of the human spirit.”

The Duke also applauded the 99-year-old World War II veteran, Captain Tom Moore, who has raised millions of dollars for healthcare workers in the UK by walking laps around his backyard garden.

“I think what he’s done is utterly amazing, but it’s not just what he’s done, it’s the reaction that people have had as well, I think is just wonderfully British,” Harry gushed.

Prince Harry also commended the National Health Service and the volunteers who have offered their help amid the health crisis. “It’s such a wonderfully British thing that we all come to help when we need it,” he said.

Although Prince Harry and Meghan are in Los Angeles, the couple has been working with Project Angel Food, a non-profit organization that delivers meals to people with illnesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.