Prince Harry Reportedly Contacted Prince Charles, Queen Amid Coronavirus, Urged Them To Be Cautious

Prince Harry reportedly contacted Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite reports that the Duke of Sussex has been avoiding his grandmother and father, Prince Harry proved that he still cares for his loved ones. According to Daily Mail, Meghan Markle’s husband feels helpless that he’s so far away from his family considering that the Queen and his dad or susceptible to the deadly virus.

“Meghan said they are grateful, especially Harry, that they could spend time with his family before all this insanity began. Meghan said Harry has been in contact with both his father and grandmother. He urged them to stay safe and to take extra precautions,” a source said.

The Queen relocated to Windsor Castle, where she will be in isolation until mid-April. Prince Charles and Camilla are self-isolating at Clarence House.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle have also taken the necessary precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Canada and within their family. They are reportedly requiring their staff, particularly those who buy groceries and run errands for them, to wear latex gloves. They are also required to adhere to strict hygiene protocol.

“Only a select few will be able to interact with her, Harry and Archie. She said she’s keeping it to a bare minimum,” a source said.

Prince Harry and Markle are staying at home in Canada but they have reached out to experts to know what they could do to serve the public during this difficult time. And since the pandemic is also a mental health crisis, the royal couple feels compelled to help.

The Duke of Sussex has been an advocate for mental health, and he has also been very open about his struggles especially after the sudden death of Princess Diana. Years ago, he said that he was encouraged to talk to a professional by his brother Prince William.