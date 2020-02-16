Prince Harry revelation: How Harry struggled in royal spotlight long before he met Meghan

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle have attended their first joint event since stepping down as senior royals. Prince Harry is reported to have given a speech at the gathering in which he revealed his long-term struggle with mental health.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, have kept a low profile since their withdrawal as working members of the royal family. The couple have set up base in Canada with their nine-month-old son baby Archie. Last week they attended a private event in Miami, where Harry gave a revealing speech.

Meghan and Harry flew to Miami for their first joint appearance since stepping back from the fold. Harry was among those invited to speak at the event hosted by American Bank JP Morgan. According to a source the couple arrived with heavy security and their attendance was kept under the radar until the last minute. A source told the New York Post” “It was all very hush-hush, with a lot of security.”

According to the insider Prince Harry spoke about mental health and revealed how has been in therapy for years. The source added: “Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother. “He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional.” Harry and Meghan’s decision to relinquish their royal roles was in part motivated by their wish to remove themselves from fierce media scrutiny.

However, reports of Harry’s speech suggest he was struggling with demons long before he met Meghan. Prince Harry has previously opened up about the huge impact his mother Princess Diana’s tragic death had on him. He touched on it last autumn during his and Meghan’s trip to South Africa and it seems that now he has a family of his own, he wishes to remove himself from the spotlight more than ever. According to the source Harry mentioned his desire to “protect” his family from media scrutiny in his latest speech.

They said: “Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family. “He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child.” Meghan and Harry will no longer receive public funding from the crown following their step away. The couple will seek to achieve financial independence as they carve out a new life for themselves in Canada.