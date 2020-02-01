Prince Harry says HE decided to quit Royal Family as he reveals heartbreak over split

PRINCE HARRY has explained that he had “no other option” but to step back from the Royal Family with wife Meghan Markle as he spoke at a charity event on Sunday evening.

Prince Harry delivered a speech on Sunday evening at an event for charity Sentable in which he outlined why he and his wife, Meghan Markle, had decided to step back as senior members of the Royal Family. On Saturday evening Buckingham Palace released a statement explaining the new roles that have been carved out for Harry and Meghan as the pair step back from senior duties.

Attending a charity event in the capital on Sunday evening, the Duke of Sussex delivered a speech in which he outlined why he would be stepping back the Royal Family. Prince Harry said he had “no other option” but to step back from the family. Rather than saying the decision was a joint one, he said he made the decision for he and Meghan to take a backseat. During his speech, Prince Harry admitted that he and Meghan were disappointed they can no longer represent the Queen but explained that they could not carry on as senior royals. In a heartfelt speech to supporters of his Sentebale African AIDS charity, the Duke of Sussex explained their choice to walk away and some of his sadness.

It was his first speech since he and Meghan agreed to stand down under the terms of a historic deal with the Queen. He told the audience at a London restaurant: “Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard or perhaps read over the last few weeks. “So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years – but with a clearer perspective. “The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. “I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life. Finally, the second son of Diana got hitched, hurray!

“I also know you’ve come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do. And she does, and she’s the same woman I fell in love with.” He added: “We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride. Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve. “For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.

“What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you. Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible. “I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.” Prince Harry was attending a dinner at the Ivy Garden restaurant on London’s King’s Road for supporters of his African Aids orphans charity Sentebale, when he delivered his speech. The charity supports the mental health of children affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. It was Prince Harry’s first appearance since a deal was reached with the Royal Family over his and his wife’s future.

On Saturday a statement was released from Her Majesty following Meghan and Harry’s shock decision “step back” as senior members of the Royal Family. The statement from the Queen, which was issued on Saturday night, read: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.” A statement from Buckingham Palace also outlined the new roles which have been carved out for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It explained how both Meghan and Harry were “grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives”. The statement also made clear that under the “new arrangement” the Duke and Duchess “are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments”.

The pair will also “no longer receive public funds for Royal duties”. Buckingham Palace outlined that “with the Queen’s blessing” both Harry and Meghan will “maintain their private patronages and associations” but “can no longer formally represent The Queen”. The statement added: “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.” Prince Harry and Meghan also made clear their “wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home”. The new model for the roles of Prince Harry and Meghan will come into effect in the Spring, later this year. The statement came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they intended to “step back” as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family. The move came as a shock to the Palace, with senior members not being informed of the statement before it was released by Harry and Meghan. Shortly after the statement, the Queen ordered a meeting between aides of the major households to try to find a way forward. The Queen also held a crunch meeting with senior royals to try to resolve the situation, before on Saturday night, outlined the new roles for Meghan and Harry. Additional reporting by Richard Palmer, Daily Express Royal Correspondent

