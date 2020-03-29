Prince Harry Shock: Duke Lied About Archie In This Interview, Twitter Claims [VIDEO]

Prince Harry has been accused of lying during his interview after Archie’s birth.

The Duke of Sussex’s interview when he announced that he and his wife Meghan Markle had just welcomed their firstborn recently resurfaced. Several Twitter users are now claiming that he was lying during the interview based on the way he carried himself and laughed.

“Look carefully at his ‘shifty’ behaviour. This IS the face of a liar. Meghan Markle was NEVER pregnant. Nothing against surrogates, just huge problem with Royals, lying whilst taking our taxes,” @YankeeWally wrote in the caption.

Other netizens agreed with this observation. Another said that Prince William’s younger brother usually bursts into laugher whenever he lies just like what he did in the clip.

“He clearly has a habit of bursting into laughter as he’s trying to lie. Same as what happened at the WellChild awards. Why did they lie about this? Do they even have a child? There is no need to hide Archie the way they do. Something is not right!” @kouklitsa107 added.

“Totally lying. He acted so silly. I have seen too many young fathers come out after watching their children being born. If anything, they act more like a man, not this silly blubbering girl. He was acting/lying,” @pjwilb opined.

Meanwhile, some were convinced that Markle’s other half has mental issues that need to be addressed urgently. The Duke of Sussex has served in the military for 10 years, so according to the online users, he might be suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Another user said that there is nothing wrong with surrogacy, so the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should have just admitted it and they could have devoted themselves to the platform and bring positive message to those with infertility problems.

When the Duchess of Sussex was expecting Archie, the netizens speculated that she wasn’t really pregnant. According to them, she was only using a moonbump. A video of Markle squatting while wearing heels on her third trimester convinced many that she was faking her pregnancy. Also, there was allegedly a “popping sound” when she stood up and her stomach immediately got bigger.