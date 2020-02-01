Prince Harry speech in FULL: Read Prince Harry’s Sentebale dinner statement HERE

PRINCE HARRY has spoken out for the first time since a deal outlining his and Meghan Markle’s step down from royal life was reached. You can read his full speech here.

Prince Harry has delivered an emotional speech for the first time since his and Meghan Markle’s step down deal was announced. In the speech given at a dinner for his charity, Sentebale Harry addressed his and Meghan’s reasons for resigning from their senior royal roles. The address was given 24 hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed the terms around his and Meghan’s withdrawal as senior royals.

Prince Harry Sentebale speech in full Prince Harry told the audience at a London restaurant: “Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard or perhaps read over the last few weeks. “So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years – but with a clearer perspective. “The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change.”

Prince Harry continued by saying he and Meghan do “everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride.” He added: “I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life. “Finally, the second son of Diana got hitched, hurray! “I also know you’ve come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do. And she does, and she’s the same woman I fell in love with. “We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride. “Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve.”

Prince Harry said the decision was made with “great sadness” and was not “made lightly.” He added: “For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. “What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

Prince Harry added: “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible. “I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am. “But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life. “I was born into this life, and it is a great honour to serve my country and the queen. “When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. “You’ve looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us.” “It has been our privilege to serve you, and we will continue to lead a life of service. “It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant! “I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months. “I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. “Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. “We are taking a leap of faith – thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step.”

What stepping back will mean for Meghan and Harry From Spring 2020 the following changes will come into effect, Buckingham Palace has confirmed: Meghan Markle and Harry will lose their HRH titles and will be referred to as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Harry, Duke of Sussex

Harry, who was born a prince of Wales, will remain a prince

They will spend the majority of their time in North America

They will keep their existing royal patronages

They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties

They will cease to formally represent the Queen

They will pay back the £2.4million public funding spent on Frogmore Cottage renovation The palace has not commented on how the couple’s security needs would be met – they are currently provided and paid for by the UK government.

