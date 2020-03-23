Prince Harry Thinks Meghan Markle’s Happiness Is ‘More Important’ Than Prince William Relationship

Queen Elizabeth may have released a statement claiming the royal family supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down from the royal family, but it doesn’t mean Prince William agrees.

According to insiders, the brothers have not addressed the growing tension in their relationship and are not on speaking terms following Prince Harry’s final royal appearance at the Commonwealth Day service.

A source told Us Weekly that Prince William and Prince Harry have not been in contact with one another since the Duke of Sussex’s trip to the UK.

“Publicly, they’ve stopped short of trash-talking each other. But behind closed doors, they’re both filled with anger and resentment,” the source explained.

When Prince Harry and Meghan announced their plan to split their time between the UK and North America, Prince William reportedly felt “blindsided” since the couple failed to inform the royal family about their plans.

Although the Duke of Sussex is aware of his brother’s feelings about the incident, he felt the surprising announcement was the best way to support his family.

“Harry knows William’s mad at him for uprooting and leaving him to pick up the pieces. But the way Harry sees it, Meghan’s happiness is way more important … Harry’s fed up with being judged or expected to act a certain way,” the insider revealed.

The source revealed that Harry was desperate to give his son, Archie “the most normal upbringing possible.”

Since the 35-year-old grew up in the royal spotlight, he didn’t want his son to be subjected to the same life. In the past, Harry was often compared to Prince William in the press and received a “naughty” reputation.

The Duke of Sussex wasn’t interested in having history repeat itself and “wants to shield his son from the negativity and tension” that comes from being a member of the royal family.

Although Meghan and Prince Harry are expected to continue living in Canada, the couple and their son are expected to visit Queen Elizabeth at her Balmoral estate over the summer.