Prince Harry title: Why did Harry lose his HRH title? Is Prince Harry still royal?

PRINCE HARRY has spoken out for the first time since the Palace announced he would not be using his HRH title anymore. So why did Harry lose his HRH title? And is Prince Harry still royal without it?

Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s shock announcement earlier this month, lengthy talks have ensued over the couple’s future role within the Royal Family. Final decisions regarding their titles have now been released, and Prince Harry has recently broken his silence.

During a private reception in central London for his charity, Sentebale, Prince Harry addressed the recent changes to his royal position. He said: “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges.

“And I know I haven’t always got it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. “What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you. “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible. “I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am.”

Why did Harry lose his HRH title? Prince Harry has always held a HRH title, but his wife Meghan received the title after they married in May 2018. In his speech in London on Sunday, January 19, the Duke of Sussex said his “hope was to continue serving the Queen”, but in the end this “wasn’t possible”. The Sussexes plans to “step back” and go without royal funding, while still representing the Queen, has not received the approval of the Palace. As a result, both Harry and Meghan will not be using the titles of His and Her Royal Highness.

Previously, both Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York, were both stripped of their HRH titles following their divorces from Prince Charles and Prince Andrew respectively. Harry and Meghan were not stripped of their titles, but the decision for Harry and Meghan not to use their HRH titles is unprecedented. Despite their desire to serve the Royal Family, this has not been approved, and the HRH title is only used by those who represent the Queen. Although they will no longer be styled with their HRH titles, the pair are still known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Is Prince Harry still royal? Following the changes to his royal role, Prince Harry remains a member of the Royal Family. The Queen made it clear in her statement released on January 18 that Harry and Meghan will remain important family members. She said: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

The Queen added she was “particularly proud” of how the Duchess of Sussex has “so quickly become one of the family”. Although Harry will no longer use his HRH title, his place in the line of succession remains the same. Harry remains sixth in line to the British throne, behind his brother and father. However, Harry will no longer be considered a ‘working’ royal, and will no longer complete engagements on behalf of the Crown.

