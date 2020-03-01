Prince Harry tragedy: The heartbreaking reason Harry needs ‘big changes’ in his life

PRINCE HARRY will continue to be haunted by his past and implement big changes in an attempt to run away from what ails him claims one psychotherapist.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will enact their shocking move away from royal life on March 31. The couple will step down from their roles within the Royal Family and will seek out an independent “normal” life for themselves and their son. Express.co.uk speaks to a body language and psychotherapy expert about why Prince Harry “needed” such a big change in his life.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon leave their working roles within the Royal Family to carve out new lives for themselves. When speaking about his motivations for the decision to leave the Royal Family, Harry has explained how his role in the spotlight has proven to be a detriment to his mental health in the past. The Duke of Sussex has been adamant he wishes to avoid this trauma for his family in the future. Speaking at a JP Morgan conference in Miami earlier this month, Prince Harry revealed he is undergoing therapy to manage his trauma. A source told the New York Post: “Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother. “He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional. “Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family.” The source added: “He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child.”

Prince Harry is the youngest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, who tragically lost her life in a car crash in 1991 after her car was chased by paparazzi. Prince Harry has previously spoken out about his grief, saying it is a “wound that festers”. Speaking in 2019, he said: “I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life, as opposed to the best.” Psychotherapist and hypnotherapy expert Nick Davies analysed Prince Harry and Prince William and the signs of grief and trauma they exhibited.

The trauma expert revealed Prince Harry is likely to repeat the pattern of needing big change in his life every 18 months because he will find himself facing his insurmountable and overwhelming grief and trauma again and again. He said: “Counselling enables glial cells in the brain to reinforce the synapses in the brain which means memories become more permanent. “So if we talk about something over and over again it reinforces that memory and this is why counselling is not great for trauma and some things that you want to process. “It is good for initial grief but not afterwards, it is not good. “For Prince Harry this means he cannot get away from this trauma and he keeps talking about it, reinforcing all these memories, which is probably keeping him awake at night.”

Mr Davies added that typically when facing bad memories, grief or trauma, most often people take a flight or freeze response. He said: “People discuss dealing with intense emotion as fight first then flight. “But it is actually flight or freeze which are the main ones, and with Harry, he has chosen the flight response which has subsequently turned his grief into trauma.” Mr Davies added: “There is a phrase a philosopher once used and this is the problem, “wherever you go, there you are.” “So Harry encountered his trauma and there it was, so he has decided to leave. “But it will probably be another 18 months and then it will pop up again, so they might have another move, but then it could happen again and again.”

The trauma specialist said he understood the extent of grief the two sons of Princess Diana suffered due to key body language indicators. Mr Davies said he was particularly struck by the “tells” Harry and William revealed when mentioning their mother and her tragic, untimely death. He said: “Typically when you discuss something bad that has happened which you have processed correctly, you will be able to have a normal conversation where you maintain eye contact “But what I have seen with William and Harry is that when they access the emotion, their eyes move down to the bottom-right and that means they are accessing the emotional part of the brain. “Whenever we move our eyes down, it means we are accessing a feeling, usually a feeling of sadness.”