Prince Harry vowed to ‘stop The Crown’ before Netflix series covers his life

PRINCE HARRY told those at a dinner for his charity, Sentebale, he and wife Meghan Markle had “no other option” but to step back from their roles as senior royals. Now, royal biographer Angela Levin has revealed the royal vowed to stop Netflix series The Crown before it gets to his life.

Angela joined The Crown’s historian consultant Robert Lacey on BBC Breakfast to discuss Prince Harry’s speech when she gave an insight into what he thought of the Netflix series. Despite revealing Prince Harry isn’t keen to feature, Robert joked he would be happy to consult on the show if he did.

Host Dan Walker began: “One extra one and hopefully you won’t disagree on this either. “I know Robert you work as an advisor on The Crown, you probably can’t tell us too much but this certainly makes for those who like that TV series it will make future series an interesting watch won’t it?” “Well, we’ll have to see,” Robert replied. “I’m only the historical consultant to The Crown, I don’t write it. “If they want me to advise on this and I’m sure they would like your [Angela] advice on this too then we’ll see what we can do.

“But I don’t know what The Crown holds in store in that respect.” “Well Harry, when I went to interview him at the palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was ‘Are you watching The Crown?’” Angela recalled. “And I had been at the time and I felt very embarrassed. “I got up and he said, ‘I’m going to make sure I stop it before they get to me.’”

Laughing Robert commented: “Well maybe they will, let’s see.” “What a fascinating insight that is,” Dan laughed back in the studio. “So he wants it stopped before they get to Prince Harry. That maybe a good thing!” After saying goodbye to Robert and Angela, Dan turned to co-host Louise Minchin and remarked: “That’s an interesting insight isn’t it?” “Yeah so, do you think he has the power?” Louise asked.

“Maybe, well it is on Netflix, he is talking to Netflix. Does he have the power?” Dan joked: “Maybe that’s why he’s signed a deal with Netflix if it does happen. Sorry I’m getting carried away.” Speaking at a dinner for Sentebale in London last night, Prince Harry said his decision with Meghan to step back was “not made lightly”. “For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this,” Harry explained.