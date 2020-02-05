Prince Harry vs Prince William: The one thing that could reignite royal rift after Megxit

PRINCE HARRY and Prince William are said to have put their differences aside following Harry’s step down as a senior royal. However, there is one thing which could upset the peace in the wake of Megxit.

Prince Harry, 35, and Prince William’s relationship has been plagued by rumours of a feud for nearly two years. However, the brothers are reported to have patched things up realising it was “now or never” as Harry and Meghan Markle step away as royals and moved to Canada for most of the year.

Harry and Meghan had hoped to continue serving the Crown while earning their own living, but this was not deemed possible by the Queen. Active members of the monarchy are either fully in or out and the deal the couple reached with Buckingham Palace shows there is no halfway house to being a working royal. Prince Harry served in the army for 10 years and was extremely proud of his military background. He served in Afghanistan twice and his dedication to British servicemen prompted him to set up the Invictus Games for injured veterans.

Harry held several honorary military titles in his role as a full-time working royal. However, his step down from the fold means relinquishing his treasured military titles, including that of Captain General of the Royal Marines which was passed onto him by his grandfather Prince Philip. Prince Harry expressed his discomfort at the loss in an emotional speech given at a charity dinner during his last days in London before returning to Canada. He said: “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”

However, the real blow for Harry could come if the titles are passed to his brother Prince William, following years of tension between them. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “I think the loss of his military links, especially that of Captain General of the Royal Marines, will have deeply upset Harry, who continued the royal family’s tradition of military service by his two tours of duty in Afghanistan. “Since he can no longer wear uniform, this is something he will feel deeply. “The obvious choice for a successor is William who is Colonel of the Irish Guards.”

Mr Fitzwilliams claims the recent withdrawal of senior royals Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, means there is a shortage of royals who can take on Harry’s titles. He said: “Andrew currently remains Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, this is unlikely to last and Edward, who dropped out of the Royal Marines, is not a candidate. “There seem to be too few senior royals to fill these posts.” Mr Fitzwilliams suggested that while Meghan and Harry now have the freedom to earn their own money, the British prince could end up pining for his old life.