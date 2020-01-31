Prince Harry wealth: How much is Prince Harry worth?

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle will no longer receive public funding as they step down from their royal roles. But how much is Prince Harry worth?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will cease to receive public funding from spring 2020, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The place released a statement outlining the terms within which the Sussexes would step down from their senior royal roles on Saturday. As well as no longer receiving money for royal duties the couple will pay back the £2.4 million public money they used to refurbish their Frogmore Cottage home. But how much is Prince Harry wealth does Prince Harry have?

Meghan and Harry will relinquish their royal HRH titles and no longer formally represent the Quen as they step back as seniors. This means they will no longer receive public funding from the Sovereign grant for carrying out royal duties. The couple will work to become financially independent as they step away from the Fold. Meghan and Harry are estimated to have a combined net worth of £33 million but much of Harry’s personal wealth is understood to be tied up in investments.

How much is Prince Harry worth? Prince Harry is estimated to have around £30 million in personal wealth. As a full-time working royal, he received an annual allowance from his father Prince Charles which he split with his brother Prince William. Last year Prince Charles is said to have paid 4.9 million from his Duchy of Cornwall income to his two sons. While the Palace has not confirmed if Harry will continue to receive this money from Charles, as it is not public money it seems likely that he will.

Where does Prince Harry’s personal wealth come from? Prince Harry is understood to have inherited millions left to him by Princess Diana and the Queen Mother. He and William are reported to have inherited £15.8 million from their mother Princess Diana following her tragic death in 1997. Harry also understood to have inherited a chunk of the Queen Mother’s £70 million.

The Megxit deal in 7 key points From Spring 2020 the following changes will come into effect, Buckingham Palace has confirmed: Meghan Markle and Harry will lose their HRH titles and will be referred to as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Harry, Duke of Sussex from spring 2020

Harry, who was born a prince of Wales, will remain a prince

They will spend the majority of their time in North America

They will keep their existing royal patronages

They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties

They will cease to formally represent the Queen

They will pay back the £2.4million public funding spent on Frogmore Cottage renovation The palace did not comment on how the couple’s security needs would be met – they are currently provided and paid for by the UK government.

Buckingham Palace statement in full he statement read: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. “As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. “They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties. “With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. “While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty. “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home. “Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security. “This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020.”

