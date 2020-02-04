Prince Harry’s ‘cruel side’ laid bare as Meghan Markle’s father gives explosive interview

PRINCE HARRY’s “cruel side” was exposed by Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle who revealed what the Duke of Sussex said to him when he couldn’t come to their wedding in 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royals and plan to spend their time between the UK and North America. However, despite being close to her father, the Duchess of Sussex is unlikely to speak to him again following a series of public comments. Thomas Markle wasn’t able to make their royal wedding due to being hospital as he revealed the “rude” comments Harry made to him.

In the Channel 5 documentary Thomas Markle: My Story, he said: “I called and said I can’t come. “I’m sure Meghan cried. Harry said to me, ‘if you had listened to me this would not have happened to you’. “If I had stayed in the house and kept the door locked, this wouldn’t have happened and to me, that was a very rude thing to say especially when he knew I was laying in a hospital bed. “At that point, I said to him, ‘it’s too bad I didn’t die because you guys could pretend that you’re sad’.”

Commenting on the explosive tell-all interview on his programme, also on Channel 5, Jeremy Vine added: “This shows a rather cruel side to Prince Harry.” Panellist on the popular daytime debate programme Ben Hamlin said: “I think sometimes in families people make mistakes but I almost wonder if him putting it back on the screen and back in front of the camera is not going to help bring them together.” Another guest, Daily Express columnist Carole Malone, added: “He had an explanation for that. He said that the only way he can get his point across is by talking to the media.” Mr Vine said: “I think the only connection he can have with her now is annoying her.”

It comes as Meghan’s sister, Samantha Markle, claimed Canada is “away from the public eye” for Archie. Speaking to Dan Wootton on talkRADIO, Ms Markle said: “I understand that raising a child in a serene, beautiful green environment somewhere away from the public eye. “You know it could be something that they wanted but that wasn’t part of the plan before they had Archie.” She continued: “It’s such a contradiction in terms of one side claiming the goal is to be private and have a private life while at the same time they’re pitching Disney, going to red carpet events and planning a global empire with products worth an estimated $400million (£307million).



