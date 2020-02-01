Prince Harry’s friend reveals Duke of Sussex’s heartbreak at Queen’s harsh exit deal

PRINCE HARRY’s army friend, Dean Stott, has opened up about the Duke of Sussex’s reaction to the exit deal offered to him and his wife Meghan Markle by the Queen.

Prince Harry and former British Special Forces soldier Dean Stott met each other 12 years ago on a military training course. Mr Stott, who has remained a close friend since, told Sky News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family was “brave and difficult” to make. He also spoke about the Prince’s possible reaction to the Queen’s proposed exit deal for her grandson.

As well as both he and Meghan no longer using their HRH titles, the Duke will also lose his role as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, which he inherited from the Duke of Edinburgh. Mr Stott noted that this was “very close to his heart” and the Duke of Sussex was going to be “sad” about losing it. The ex-soldier told Sky: “Harry made the statement of what he wanted to do, and he’s made it clear that his hope was to continue serving the Queen and the Commonwealth and military associations but without public funding, but obviously that wasn’t an option. “So that was part of his thought process and he would have been aware of it making this brave and difficult decision.”

In the Queen’s deal, Harry ad Meghan will no longer receive public funds for royal duties or formally represent the monarch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to repay £2.4m of taxpayer money for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home. Prince Harry spoke in public for the first time since the agreement was reached at the Sentebale charity event at the Ivy Chelsea Club in London. He told attendees that he and Meghan wanted to continue serving the Queen but, in the end, it “wasn’t possible” and they had “no other option” but to step back.

On whether the Queen’s deal was harsh, Mr Stott said: “I think what was key is that his priorities have changed. “His priorities now are Archie and Meghan. “What I took from last night’s statement is that he mentioned he’d found love and happiness that he’d hoped for all his life.”