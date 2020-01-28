Prince Harry’s heartwarming gesture in final act as Captain General of Marines revealed

PRINCE HARRY has lent his support to a new multi-million pound museum which honours the Royal Marines in one of his final acts as Captain General.

The Duke of Sussex spoke of the “rich and impressive history” of the Royal Navy which he believes should be preserved. He has called for £5million to be raised to help launch the museum. Prince Harry wrote a letter which threw his support behind the initiative shortly before he announced he would be “stepping my family back” from duties as senior royals.

In his new role as part of the Royal Family, Harry is to be stripped of his rank – which is his highest profile military title. Prince Harry wrote the letter to heritage chiefs at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in October. He said he was “delighted” to hear of the plans for the museum. He said: “I am exceptionally proud to be the Captain General of the Royal Marines.

“It is an organisation with such a rich and impressive history, a history that should be on display for all to see. “I was therefore delighted to hear of the plans to create the new Royal Marines Museum in the heart of Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. “This move is important as it puts the Royal Marines Museum in its appropriate place, fully integrated as part of the Royal Navy’s history, accompanying the many wonderful exhibits already in the dock.”

He added: “It is part of a wider duty we have to preserve the corps’ heritage and historic artefacts, demonstrating the contribution the Royal Marines have made, and continue to make, around the globe to as wide an audience as possible.” Prince Harry was made Captain General of the Royal Marines in 2017, taking over the position from his grandfather, Prince Philip. Sources have suggested that Prince Philip may wish his daughter Princess Anne to take over the role when Harry steps down.

After the so-called Sandringham Summit, it was announced that Harry’s role would be significantly changed. He will be stepping down from a number of his military roles including Honorary Air Commandant of Royal Air Force Base Honington, and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command. Going forward, he will not wear any military uniform, although he will still be permitted to wear his medals at engagements. Harry first entered the Armed Forces after extensive training at the prestigious Sandhurst.

He was commissioned as an officer in the Blues and Royals of the Household Cavalry in 2006. Harry also served two tours in Afghanistan, something he has spoken of positively. Since leaving the army in 2015, Harry has been involved with various projects surrounding military service. Most notably, he founded the Invictus Games, a sporting event for injured servicemen and women.